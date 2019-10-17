Ninja responds to Kaceytron’s tweet that claims “he won’t stream with women unless it benefits him”

A Lady Gaga tweet was the catalyst for a Twitter war between Ninja and Twitch personality Kacey “Kaceytron” Caviness.

Ninja responded to Kaceytron’s tweet today after she accused the Fortnite star of not streaming with women unless he has something to gain from it.

“I have literally played squads with multiple women after that article over the last year and a half as well as hosted MANY female streamers,” Ninja said. “I will continue to support everyone in gaming while you get baked on stream.”

Ninja is likely referring to an article by Polygon in which he claimed to avoid playing with women while streaming to protect his marriage and steer clear of rumors.

“If I have one conversation with one female streamer where we’re playing with one another, and even if there’s a hint of flirting, that is going to be taken and going to be put on every single video and be clickbait forever,” the streamer told Polygon.

Since that article, however, Ninja claims to have played with and hosted plenty of “female streamers.”

The drama unfolded after singer Lady Gaga tweeted “What’s fortnight.” When Ninja asked the singer to call him “on the telephone” so they can play together, Lady Gaga asked the streamer “who are you.”

Some fans believe Lady Gaga and Ninja’s back and forth is a ruse that teases a potential collaboration between the two. This wouldn’t be the first time Ninja has played with a celebrity, though. He’s previously streamed Fortnite gameplay with hip hop artist Drake and DJ Marshmello.