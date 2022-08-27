‘JiDion is arguing in bad faith’: Ludwig weighs in on JiDion Twitch ban

The former Twitch star believes JiDion could do more to get unbanned.

Yesterday, in a similar fashion to Cory Kenshin’s YouTube accusations, JiDion called out Twitch for showing favoritism to certain creators, following his ban from the platform eight months ago. And in response to the growing movement, YouTube streamer Ludwig has given his opinion, claiming that JiDion hasn’t done everything he can to be unbanned from the Amazon-owned platform.

Eight months ago, Twitch streamer JiDion was indefinitely banned from the platform after conducting a hate raid on fellow broadcaster Pokimane. Since then, the two have made up, but Twitch hasn’t changed its stance on the 21-year-old’s suspension.

In a last-ditch effort to get his Twitch account unbanned, JiDion released a YouTube video yesterday calling out Twitch for being sexist, citing multiple instances of women receiving seemingly relaxed suspensions.

The overall response to JiDion’s video has been positive for the creator, receiving overwhelming support in the comment section, but Ludwig doesn’t think the former Twitch star is being completely honest about his situation.

“I think JiDion is arguing in bad faith,” Ludwig said. “It feels like he is simultaneously trying to have his cake and eat it too, where he is saying: ‘Twitch is being unfair, please unban me,’ which I totally get. But then also skirting around and trying to go to TwitchCon EU and cause a bit of ruckus.”

Ludwig continued, claiming JiDion isn’t doing the right thing if he truly wishes to have his Twitch account unbanned.

“I feel like if you are genuinely trying to get unbanned, you try to do the most to prove that you have changed. But I think what he does is try to clown on Twitch, make full content of Twitch, never really apologize for anything and then also take the righteous high ground point of ‘Twitch is sexist.’ Where I really just think that they probably don’t appreciate how he’s treated them,” Ludwig said.

Despite believing JiDion is arguing against Twitch in “bad faith,” Ludwig maintains that he will always side with individual creators over corporations. Explaining that even though he doesn’t believe JiDion’s situation is very similar to Cory Kenshin’s, he still supports the suspended streamer and his cause.

Twitch has yet to release a statement regarding JiDion’s ban in any of the past eight months, so it’s unclear whether the Amazon-owned platform will make any changes to its stance on the content creator’s indefinite suspension now.