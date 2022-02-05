Jessica Blevins preparing to step down as Ninja’s manager: ‘We’re talking about when do we pull the plug and do this’

“We’re realizing that there will come a time, and it may come sooner rather than later, that I won’t be his manager anymore,” she told Sportify.

Jessica Blevins seems to be planning her resignation as Ninja’s manager to focus on her own brand, based on a Feb. 4 interview with Sportify It.

Blevins married Ninja in 2017, but she has largely overseen and managed Ninja’s incredible rise in the streaming industry throughout most of his career. Now, she seems to be looking for a new, equally dedicated manager for Ninja so she can focus on her own brand.

“Over the last year I’ve been growing my brand similar to what I did with Tyler,” she told Sportify It. I have a PR team. I signed with CAA. Before I was focusing on Tyler, so now I’m focusing on my brand simultaneously.”

Fostering her brand and Ninja’s simultaneously, though, could be a difficult endeavor, and she seems prepared to step down from her prominent role as Ninja’s manager in the future.

“We’re realizing that there will come a time, and it may come sooner rather than later, that I won’t be his manager anymore,” she told Sportify It. “But with how much I’m doing there’s going to be a time where we need to hire a manager we can trust. Someone who eats, breathes, and sleeps team Ninja like I have done and I can focus on my own stuff and take a step back.”

Blevins has her own popular Twitch account with over 453,000 followers, where she regularly streams Dead By Daylight. Over the past year, Blevins has dedicated far more time to her personal brand, and based on what she said during the interview, fans may see more of her on Twitch in the coming weeks.