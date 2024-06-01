Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight postponed, new date to be revealed soon

The highly anticipated boxing fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been postponed today due to health constraints and doctor’s advice given to Tyson. Netflix has confirmed a revised date for the bout will be announced as early as next week.

The fight, which was to take place in late July, will now be pushed back according to an official announcement from the Netflix X (formerly Twitter) account. “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time,” Tyson said in a statement to Netflix publication Tudum. “Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” he added Tyson, highlighting the seriousness of his health condition which will stop his training for a few days.

Jake’s endurance will be at test. Image via Jake Paul on Instagram

For his part, Paul expressed disappointment but also respected Tyson’s decision to delay the fight. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike [Tyson] at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake—when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish,” Paul said.

The official fight is to feature eight two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves and no headgear between the fighters. It is a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR), but fans who were keen to see the two square off on July 20 will need to wait a little longer.

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Paul has controversially only suffered one loss in his career coming against Tommy Fury. Paul has recorded nine wins against various YouTubers and MMA fighters, with his last win coming against Ryan Bourland—a round-one TKO in Puerto Rico.

On the other hand, Tyson is one of the legends of the international boxing scene. He is the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight world title. His last professional fight was in 2005—a full 19 years ago. There were obvious questions about his fitness going into the contest, but many fans are banking on his experience and ferocity when he eventually enters the ring against Paul.

Netflix has said an announcement will be made about a rescheduled date for the fight soon, with further details also revealed in the coming weeks.

