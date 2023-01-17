Jake Paul, Tommy Fury finally agree to fight after 3 attempts

After three failed attempts, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have allegedly agreed to a Feb. 25 boxing match in Saudi Arabia, according to ESPN. This highly anticipated match up has yet to be confirmed by either party, though likely more details around the potential match will release in the coming days.

Jake Paul is coming off his most recent win over former UFC Champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in October. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is currently 6-0, most notably defeating the likes of Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and Tyron Woodley.

Younger brother to the current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury is a British television personality most known for his stint on Love Island. Taking his first boxing match in 2018, Fury is similarly undefeated at an 8 – 0 record.

The two were first scheduled to meet in the squared circle in Dec. 2021, though Fury pulled out due to a sudden illness, which lead to Paul’s second bout against retired UFC fighter Tyron Woodley. The second attempt planned for August 2022 saw Paul’s team end negotiations due to travel issues with Fury coming to the United States.

NO RESPONSE to my team from @jakepaul in regards to sorting contracts for this fight. My last tweet until I have some communication from your side. — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) November 22, 2022

Negotiations ramped back up once again in November 2022, according to Fury, though stalled due to yet another breakdown in communications between the two camps. Resolving to remain silent on Twitter until Paul either confirms or rejects the fight preposition, Fury has yet to comment on the latest dealings between the teams.

Despite his success in the ring, many critics have stated Paul has yet to face his first real challenge in the ring, so far selecting retired UFC fighters and other assorted athletes as opponents. The equally undefeated Tommy Fury would undoubtedly be Paul’s greatest challenge in boxing yet. Though fans can only wait with baited breath to see if the fighters have finally agreed to a bout, the excitement has already begun to build.