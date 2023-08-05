Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: How to watch, fight time, full card

Social media sensation Jake Paul and MMA star Nate Diaz will finally face one another in the boxing ring tonight, August 5, on DAZN and ESPN+. You won’t want to miss this one.
Paul’s unbeaten run came to an end in February when he lost via split decision to British boxer and former Love Island star, Tommy Fury, bringing his record to six wins and one loss. Diaz, on the other hand, is making his professional boxing debut at the age of 38. The UFC legend has been fighting his whole life, though, and was well known for his durability and tricky, unorthodox striking style during his 35-fight professional MMA career.
Paul vs. Diaz boxing event information:
- What time does Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz start?
- How to buy and stream the Paul vs. Diaz PPV
- Full fight card for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
24-year-old Paul will certainly have age on his side and the YouTube star will need a performance to match his confidence if he wishes to get his fledgling boxing career back on track in this cruiserweight fight. Diaz hasn’t had an official fight since his September 2022 clash with Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He won that fight via submission in round four but his signature Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu moves will unfortunately be of little use this Saturday!
Paul vs. Diaz has been a boxing match in the making for years now, with both fighters trading barbs over social media as far back as 2020. Now, with Friday’s official weigh-ins completed (Paul weighed in at 185 lbs exactly, while Diaz took to the scales at 184.9 lbs), the time for talking is over.
What time is the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight?
The main card, and broadcast, for Paul vs. Diaz is set to start at 8pm CDT on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. For those of you in different time zones, that’s 9pm EDT, 6pm PDT, and 2am (Sunday, August 6) BST.
If you’re not planning on watching the undercard, you can expect the main event ring walks to start at around 10pm CDT on Saturday (11pm EDT, 8pm PDT, 4am BST).
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on DAZN and ESPN+
Boxing fans in the United States can watch the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul PPV live stream exclusively on DAZN or ESPN+ with both services charging around $60 for the full pay-per-view.
If you’re in the United Kingdom, you can pick up the PPV for the highly-anticipated fight on DAZN for £14.99, without a subscription, and cast it from a variety of devices.
The PPV will also be available in a number of other countries on DAZN, including Australia, Brazil, Spain, and France. The full list of international prices and purchase options for Paul vs. Diaz on DAZN can be found here.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz full fight card
Paul and Diaz are the headliners but don’t be fooled into thinking they’re the only fighters worth watching on Saturday. The full card boasts some top talent, including the undisputed Women’s Featherweight World Champion, Amanda Serrano.
The full fight card is as follows:
- Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz (Cruiserweight)
- Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy (For the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO Women’s Featherweight titles)
- William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve (Lightweight)
- Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens (Super middleweight)
- Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green (Women’s super middleweight)
- Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran (Welterweight)
- Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II (Middleweight)
- Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos (Welterweight)
- Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton (Super lightweight)
It’s bound to be an impressive night of action at the American Airlines Center with Jake Paul still the betting favorite over his older opponent. Diaz’s impressive cardio and resilience have upset the odds in the past, and he performs well as an underdog, but the general consensus from experts seems to be that Paul will outclass him.