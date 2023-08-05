Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: How to watch, fight time, full card

Paul’s unbeaten run came to an end in February when he lost via split decision to British boxer and former Love Island star, Tommy Fury, bringing his record to six wins and one loss. Diaz, on the other hand, is making his professional boxing debut at the age of 38. The UFC legend has been fighting his whole life, though, and was well known for his durability and tricky, unorthodox striking style during his 35-fight professional MMA career.

Paul vs. Diaz boxing event information:

24-year-old Paul will certainly have age on his side and the YouTube star will need a performance to match his confidence if he wishes to get his fledgling boxing career back on track in this cruiserweight fight. Diaz hasn’t had an official fight since his September 2022 clash with Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He won that fight via submission in round four but his signature Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu moves will unfortunately be of little use this Saturday!

Paul vs. Diaz has been a boxing match in the making for years now, with both fighters trading barbs over social media as far back as 2020. Now, with Friday’s official weigh-ins completed (Paul weighed in at 185 lbs exactly, while Diaz took to the scales at 184.9 lbs), the time for talking is over.