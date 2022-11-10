Jake Paul might be fighting Andrew Tate, opening the door for a least likable content creator heavyweight title

Jake Paul has been doing his boxing thing for quite some time now. So far, he’s taken on mostly past-their-prime mixed martial artists in the ring. And he’s been quite successful in doing that, holding a professional record of 6-0, with his most recent win coming against 47-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Whenever Paul wins another fight, the question surrounding his boxing career is almost always “who’s next?” And this time, it seems like who is next is a person that’s possibly even more unlikeable than Jake Paul: Andrew Tate.

You can see them square off with each other, in all of their dangly-earring and oddly-shaped jaw glory, on Paul’s Twitter page at the moment, with the caption “negotiations.” If both parties are willing to film and post a video of themselves doing a macho staredown at each other, it feels like the negotiations are most likely going pretty well.

Both Paul and Tate don’t really need much of an introduction at this point. Paul and his brother, Logan, rose to fame on Vine and YouTube. Tate was a kickboxer before he appeared on (and was subsequently kicked off of) Big Brother. Both leveraged their burgeoning fame to create their own little media empires. Tate has been accused of being a scammer, a misogynist, and was the subject of a Romanian human trafficking investigation, while Paul has fended off sexual assault allegations in the past in addition to frequently being the subject of controversy for various videos he posts.

So, on one side, there’s the former kickboxer whose views on women are questionable at best, and on the other side is the Paul brother who unleashed “It’s Everyday Bro” upon the world.

What will they be fighting for? Most likely a lot of money, which is probably the reason Tate is doing this after being de-platformed on Twitch and various other social media sites. They’ll also be fighting for many people’s unofficial title of “least likable person on the internet.”

No date or any other information has been released about the potential fight between Paul and Tate. Given that Paul has been fighting about every six months or so over the last couple of years, it seems likely that if a fight between the two comes to fruition, it will happen in early 2023.