Jake Paul confirms former UFC champion Anderson Silva as his next opponent

YouTuber and social media influencer Jake Paul has announced his next boxing opponent will be the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, confirming the rumors surrounding his upcoming fight. The fight is set to take place on Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the beginning of the year, Paul announced his intention to end his boxing hiatus and return to the ring as soon as August. After two fights fell through with prospective opponents in Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., the younger Paul’s boxing return was continually pushed further and further back.

My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated. @MostVpromotions presents #PaulSilva from Phoenix, AZ @GilaRiverArena



SAT OCT 29th live on Showtime PPV @ShowtimeBoxing



Meu teste mais difícil ainda. Eu respeito a lenda, mas ele deve ser exterminado. pic.twitter.com/en6qerCQ4B — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

But today, Paul confirmed his next opponent in the 47-year-old Silva. In his announcement, the undefeated influencer boxer acknowledged his upcoming match as potentially his greatest challenge yet. “My toughest test yet,” Paul said. “I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated.”

The fight will be held as a heavyweight contest, meaning that both fighters will have to weigh in at 185 pounds.

Early murmurings pointed toward Silva pivoting to boxing since the retired MMA legend recently obtained his Arizona boxing license. One of the most successful stories in combat sports history, Silva is credited with the longest title run in UFC history as the middleweight champion. With four total fights spanning from 1998 to 2021, “The Spider” boasts a 3-1 record entering his next fight.

Arguably the face of influencer boxing, Paul stands at an undefeated 5-0 record. Facing former UFC fighters and champions previously in his bouts against Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Paul is used to squaring off against combat sport veterans. Silva is undoubtedly Paul’s most accomplished opponent yet, and on Oct. 29, fans will see if Paul can rise to the challenge.