‘It’s unenjoyable as f*ck’: xQc slams viewers for spoiling his GTA streams

xQc slammed his viewers for spoiling his GTA RP experience in a livestream on Feb. 12, explaining he only plays offline so he can enjoy it.

Recommended Videos

When his viewers asked whether he would stream more GTA RP sessions, xQc said we shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon in a clip on his YouTube channel.

“Look at all the malders, just one convo and now it’s unenjoyable as fuck,” he said. “If they didn’t do it, maybe it’d be fun to do it on stream. I had to do it off-stream because it’s time that I enjoy spending.”

GTA RP is still popular among streamers. Image via Rockstar Games

Avid viewers of xQc have likely already heard the streamer complain about invasive fans trying to dictate what he should or shouldn’t do in his roleplaying sessions. He already blamed viewers for ruining the livestreams in January, and it seems things haven’t improved.

GTA 5 has seen growing numbers on streaming platforms since the first trailer for GTA 6 dropped, according to Twitchmetrics. Most of the game’s streamed hours are GTA RP using the multiplayer mod that adjusts the game for roleplayers in groups.

That’s when xQc started to stream the game again, and since Dec. 7, half his total hours streamed were on the decade-old game. He played GTA RP on stream several hours a day, almost daily, until now.

According to what xQc said in his Feb. 12’s livestream, though, this might change soon. xQc started streaming the game again the day after, but limited his interactions with viewers. It’s unclear whether he’ll continue playing or will rotate to another game in the future. Nowadays, he mostly streams in Twitch’s Just Chatting category rather than gaming, and that’s unlikely to change in the near future.