‘It’s therapeutic’: Amouranth responds to AI NSFW chatbot backlash

Amouranth has responded to community backlash following the streamer’s launch of an AI NSFW chatbot version of herself. Launched on Jan. 2, fans can chat with the AI Amouranth and get original pictures by paying a monthly subscription fee from $6 to $200.

She answered to complains about the tool causing a “loneliness epidemic,” saying it was a solution instead. “It’s therapeutic,” she wrote on a tweet on Jan. 4, as reported by Dexerto. “This doesn’t cause loneliness — it’s probably closer to being therapeutic. It’s what people reach for to refrain from feeling alone.”

The use of AI has boomed in the advertisement industry, and it’s controversial. Some X (formerly known as Twitter) users have argued that the streamer is monetizing off loneliness, which makes her part of the issue.

Despite backlash, Amouranth’s new AI tool has seemingly gained tremendous success. Just 24 hours after its launch, Amouranth tweeted that she made over $34,000 in revenue with the AI chatbot.

Users can choose between four different monthly subscriptions depending on which interactions they wish to get. The cheapest one costs $5.99 a month and is for friendly interactions, while the most expensive one costs $199.99 and offers a girlfriend experience. The bot will not only answer to text prompts, but will also “check in” regularly and generate AI pictures when asked.

The streamer shared that users spent an average of $20 on the chatbot and that she earned that much within a day with only one tweet as advertisement.