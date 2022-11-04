‘Defend!’: iShowSpeed pokes fun at Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold live on stream

It was a rap diss for the ages.

Nobody is safe from being roasted by YouTube sensation iShowSpeed—not even a world-class footballer like Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. He learned that the hard way on stream: iShowSpeed poked fun at him via a rap song he wrote.

“I made a rap about you, okay. Can I sing a rap to you for 30 seconds? Can I? It’s only 30 seconds!” said iShowSpeed, trying to entice the talismanic defender to listen to what he thought was a song of praise.

And when the LFC star agreed, it pretty much started off that way.

“Trent, I love you baby. You look so good tonight. He’s from England! Trent Alexander-Arnold,” sang Speed, in a smooth crooner tone that could rival Frank Sinatra.

Screengrab via iShowSpeed on YouTube

But then, things turned in a darker direction that caught an unsuspecting Alexander-Arnold by surprise. iShowSpeed started screaming ‘DEFEND! DEFEND! DEFEND!’ repeatedly at the top of his lungs.

It was a reference to something Liverpool fans are familiar with. Alexander-Arnold is lethal on the counter-attack, but is often criticized for not dropping back and defending.

Before he had a chance to react, though, iShowSpeed flipped the switch and started gushing over him again.

“Baby, I like you so much. Alexander-Arnold,” he added. “You like that?”

Seemingly lost for words and trying not to laugh, Alexander-Arnold managed to string a sentence together and respond. “I did, bro. Thank you, bro. I appreciate that, man,” he said.

The Liverpool superstar wasn’t fazed by the cheeky jab. He took it on the chin and, when he had to go shortly after, he said it was a pleasure playing with iShowSpeed and it was very nice to meet him—even if he did roast him via the song.

It was another hilarious moment that only iShowSpeed could pull off.