Is WoW Classic Down? How to check problems, outages, and server status

World of Warcraft Classic is off to a strong start. But the relaunch of the 15-year-old MMORPG has seen an influx of users who are quickly filling up the servers. It’s not just the streamer-heavy realms that are full, either. Even the most unlikely of realms have a hefty queue time.

The game has had a successful launch overall, but it hasn’t been without its technical difficulties. Blizzard underestimated its player base, resulting in thousands of players causing an overload. A few new realms have been added here and there, but there’s still an element of uncertainty.

So far, there have been very few problems when it comes to the servers. There have been disconnects and server shutdowns, but they’ve only been temporary. Either way, no matter how stable WoW is, server issues are inevitable at some point.

If you’re unsure if WoW is down, your server is experiencing problems, or the issue is on your end, it’s extremely easy to check your realm status. To check the full list of North American Classic realms, click here. If you’re struggling with retail WoW, click here instead.

Those links will also show you more information about realm status, including scheduled maintenances. If your realm is down, it shouldn’t be for long. Blizzard is well prepared after 15 long years of WoW.