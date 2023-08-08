Is Twitch down right now?

It’s not often the case that you see Twitch, universally the best streaming platform, having issues, but it seems that the site is facing some problems currently.

Normally, when I immerse myself in writing my next article, I like to have Twitch working in the background. But on Aug. 8, at 6am CT, Twitch is facing major performance issues. While I can access the home page and open various streams and see the chat, the window where the stream is supposed to be is entirely black or stuck on buffering.

I tried everything—resetting my router, opening Twitch in Incognito mode, switching to different streams, but nothing has helped me to fix this problem. A lot of fans in the chat have been reporting that they are experiencing lags.

While not all streaming fans might be experiencing this issue and it seems like it’s tied to the EMEA zone, I checked what Down Detector says about it. From what I’ve gathered, an increasing number of viewers are having issues with video streaming on Twitch. Some audiences are even reporting problems with the website and app.

At the moment of writing this article, Twitch Support Twitter hasn’t addressed this issue, but it’s definitely worth keeping tabs on Down Detector and Twitter for any updates on when this will be resolved.

It’s possible these issues might persist throughout the day and might even spread to other regions. We’ll keep you posted on the most recent happenings.

