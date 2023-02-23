Is Asmongold leaving Twitch for Kick? ‘Just give me money’

Asmongold joined the chaotic discourse of creators again talking about the streaming platform startup Kick earlier today, and he seemed to have remained more open-minded about the potential Twitch competitor than his streaming colleagues.

Watching a Mogul Mail video that Ludwig made detailing the past couple of weeks, Asmon sided with the notion that the upside of Kick could make it a force in the marketplace.

Boasting a revenue split of 95-5 in favor of content creators, the platform is substantially more generous than any of its competitors. For instance, Twitch’s standard subscription revenue split with creators is 50-50.

The business plan has raised numerous questions from various creators. Ludwig has maintained a healthy amount of skepticism after initially saying that its business model seemed “fishy.” Meanwhile, former Twitch staffer DJWheat went a step further by calling the platform a “sham.”

Related: The main differences between Twitch’s and Kick’s guidelines

For Asmongold, the key is for content creators to see how they could benefit, and if the splits make them more profitable on Kick, the move seems like the right play.

“Why would you not move to Kick?” he said. “You get paid more money and you have people that still watch you. Why would anybody stay on twitch with 50-50 [revenue splits], and also, you’re less likely to get banned.”

Will Asmongold leave Twitch for Kick?

Asmongold leaving Twitch seems like a stretch, but as long as Kick is around to serve as an alternative, the foremost MMO streamer is certainly going to leverage his options to get as much as he can out of the Amazon-owned streaming behemoth.

Asked directly if he was going to move to Kick, Asmongold didn’t give a yes or no answer. Instead, he called out Twitch with a simple request.

“Look, Twitch, that would be cool if you guys paid me to stay,” he said. “That would be really cool. How about, just give me money.”

The sentiment follows one of Ludwig’s assertions in the YouTube video he released today. Perhaps the biggest influence that Kick can provide the content creation market is less about Kick’s success and more about what the platform can force Twitch and YouTube to do.

If Kick can do something similar to what Microsoft’s defunct platform Mixer did by paying out lucrative contracts to top streamers, there could be a lot more guaranteed money going to some of Twitch and YouTube’s influential creators.