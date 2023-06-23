Is Amouranth’s Streamer Royale coming back in 2023?

Amouranth’s Streamer Royale was an event hosted by Amouranth and broadcasted on Twitch in May 2022. It pitted popular streamers against each other in a series of physical challenges, including things like hunting flags in a foam pit to gladiatorial battles using rubber sticks.

The event was a huge success, drawing in 275,000 viewers with a peak of 31,400 concurrent viewers, according to data compiled by StreamsCharts. I didn’t tune into the event but was thoroughly impressed with the level of production in the snippets I saw. I also thought it was nice that a streamer named Meowri won the event, and it boosted her popularity.

Given how successful the Streamer Royale was and how much momentum Amouranth had on Twitch in 2022, it seemed like the event was all set to happen again this year. But now that she has left Twitch and moved to Kick as of June 2023, there’s a chance it might not return.

Is Amouranth’s Streamer Royale returning in 2023?

At this stage, Amouranth has neither confirmed nor denied whether that’s the case. The fact she’s switched platforms shouldn’t make a difference though, since she still has all the creative freedom she had on Twitch—if not more—and will be able to invite anyone she wants.

Amouranth admitted she’s working on another massive project that will rival Steamer Royale during an episode of the 100 Thieves Cast that aired in Jan. 2023. She said the unnamed project will be “completely different” from the Streamer Royale, though. Rather than being a physical competition, she described it as being “kind of game show-y but in person.” That rules out a sequel, but it might draw some inspiration from the Streamer Royale.

That said, there’s no reason why she can’t run the Streamer Royale back too. Only time will tell whether that happens, or whether she’s decided to replace it with something bigger and better.

