Instant karma: Cat-caller jailed after chasing IRL Twitch streamer at resort pool

It was a scary moment for her and her fans.

An erratic man has been arrested after approaching, harassing, and subsequently chasing IRL Twitch streamer Justketh around a pool at a resort during her stream on Jan. 2. The scary moment happened after Justketh rejected the man’s invitation to sit with him, during which he also allegedly gestured in a way asking her to engage in oral sex with him.

Visibly shocked, Justketh started explaining the situation to her viewers, only for the man to approach her and say she was annoying him as he’s trying to relax and wanted her to “shut up.”

Justketh flinched a few times as the man stared her down, pointed towards the pool, and raised his voice. She immediately grabbed her belongings and walked away, calling the man a “fucking idiot” in the process.

That seemingly triggered him. He started pacing towards her with his arms flailing, yelling profanities. “This is not normal, chat. This is not normal,” said Justketh as she ran inside.

Justketh reported the incident to staff members, but her fans told her to report the incident to local authorities as well, so she did. The police went to the resort and arrested the man several hours later.

They also needed an official statement from Justketh, so they drove her to the station in a truck while the man was handcuffed in the back behind her. He could be seen yelling and waving his hands in the air during the ride.

Justketh later confirmed the man was charged with a fine for his behavior but could not pay due to issues with his bank card, so he would end up spending a night behind bars instead.

It didn’t take long for karma to come back and bite him.