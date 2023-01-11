Ibai, TheRefg, Auronplay, and others raise over €200,000 in charity stream

Twitch’s premier Spanish speaking streamer Ibai wrapped up his latest charity event, Ibainéfico 2023. The content creator’s sixth venture into charity streams proved to be one of his biggest yet, surpassing €200,000 in donations while entertaining thousands of viewers.

Joined by fellow prevalent Spanish speaking streamers, Ibainéfico split participants between four teams led by Ibai, Auronplay, TheGrefg, and JuansGuarnizo. The teams played multiple titles across the charity event, competing in League of Legends, Mario Kart, Fall Guys, Uno, and more. Boasting a roster of BlackEspanolito, LittleRagerGirl, and Th3Antonio, Team TheGrefg prevailed as the ultimate champion of the event.

Throughout the course of the 15-hour stream, the Ibainéfico 2023 team managed to raise over €200,000 by the end of the night. This year’s iteration of the charity event is the sixth in a long string of charity events spearheaded by Ibai, now amassing to €800,000. Switching charities this time around, all proceeds went to Fundación Juegaterapia, a charity located in Spain dedicated to helping children fight cancer.

Along with one of the single highest amounts risen in any Ibainéfico stream ever before, the 2023 charity event was also one of Ibai’s most viewed. During the 15 hours of air time, the stream achieved almost 3 million hours watched, per Stream Charts. Averaging a concurrent average of 188,151, the stream peaked during its VALORANT event at 302,388 viewers.

Over 50 channels streamed the charity event, made up entirely of the four team leaders and various participating streamers. Ibai remains as the single largest creator in the region, however, as his channel made up over 37-percent of the event’s hours watched, per Stream Charts.

Success is nothing new to Ibai, as the streamer has largely become the face of Twitch’s Spanish speaking community. After breaking Twitch records with a boxing event that saw 3.2 million viewers, La Velada Del Año II, Ibai was crowned Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards yet again. Though the rapidly growing streamer has admittedly faced health issues that have impacted his content creation, Ibai still leads Twitch in philanthropy and entertainment.