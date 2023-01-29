‘I just f**king took it’: Myth explains why he stole his own car back from thieves

In a two-minute-long Twitter video, veteran streamer Myth shared the story of how he managed to retake his stolen car after the police took too long to get involved, and it’s hilarious.

Yesterday morning, Myth shared the unfortunate news that his Audi S5, a car that can go for upwards of $50,000, was stolen from outside his home in Los Angeles. But luckily for the YouTube star, he managed to locate his stolen car within the same day, and after some delays by the police, Myth took action into his own hands.

“The dude at the police station was like, ‘Yo, call the police.’ He basically told me ‘if you find it anywhere, call the police, don’t do anything, but like call the police if you see it, you know, randomly.’ And so I did,” Myth said.

“And then I waited an hour, and then nobody came, waited 20 more minutes; nobody came, called Will and was like ‘Will, I found my fucking car, but I don’t know what to do.’ So then, I just fucking took it cause I was like, fuck it, I don’t know, is it really worth waiting to see what the cops say and having them go through an investigation with these fucking kids or whoever it may be that fucking took the car? Maybe, maybe not.”

The YouTube star also shared further details about the ordeal in a reply, explaining the thought of potentially getting shot was on his mind throughout the entire situation. Myth concluded his story by stating his plans to change out the keys to his car, as well as checking to make sure the thieves didn’t leave any sort of tracking devices on the vehicle.