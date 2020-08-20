How to watch the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship

The World of Warcraft Arena World Championship Circuit begins this weekend with both North American and European teams looking to end the current expansion, Battle for Azeroth, with a win.

Over the course of the next four weeks, 16 qualifying teams have been divided into two groups of eight that will compete in round robin play on Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 13.

Some of the organizations involved include the Charlotte Phoenix, the Golden Guardians, Xset, and Cloud9.

Cloud9’s roster, led by assassination rogue Snutz, comes into the event as the top-ranked NA team having dominated qualifications. Wild Card Gaming comes in as the top-ranked European team, closely followed by a group of former Method players who now play under the Xset banner.

Once round robin play is complete, the top teams will qualify for the next phase of the AWC, the Regional Finals.

Because the event is international, there will be four different streams with language options including English, Arabic, Russian, and Spanish. All broadcasts will come on YouTube, as has been the case with Activision Blizzard esports since the company signed an exclusive deal with the platform earlier this year.

This Saturday, Aug. 22, action kicks off with MyWay taking on Coffin Dance. Coverage starts at noon CT. A full rundown of all the matches can be found on the official WoW esports website.