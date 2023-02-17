How to watch Ninomae Ina’nis’ 3D debut

Hololive VTuber Ninomae Ina’nis is celebrating her official 3D debut over the weekend. Kicking off the “Hololive Myth 3D Showcase Relay,” Ina will be the first of the five original Hololive English members to debut in 3D.

Ina debuted as part of Hololive’s breakout Myth generation in September 2020. The Lovecraftian-themed VTuber recently reached 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, her primary streaming platform, after returning from a three-month-long hiatus.

Ina’s 3D outfit was originally unveiled ahead of its debut at Hololive 3rd Fes. in March 2022, where she used the model to perform her original single, “Violet,” in full motion capture. Since then, she has used the outfit in many of her YouTube streams.

Thank you for your patience!



We are pleased to announce that #holoMyth (@moricalliope, @takanashikiara, @ninomaeinanis, @gawrgura, and @watsonameliaEN) will finally hold their 3D MODEL SHOWCASE RELAY!🥳🎉



Clear your calendars!!



Stream schedule below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5bHe0R5yLA — hololive production (English) (@hololivepro_EN) February 15, 2023

During an offline collaboration between Hololive English members in June 2022, a motion capture glitch caused Ina to reveal her now-iconic back to over 34,000 live viewers. The tech hiccup inspired countless of fan artists to depict the VTuber’s back and made it into a meme that Ina has yet to live down.

Typically, Hololive 3D debuts streams include activities such as singing, dancing, and guest appearances. Ina has been keeping her fans updated about her frequent dance lessons via Twitter.

“Another day of dance lessons over guaaaaa time to mummify myself in salonpas,” Ina shared on Twitter.

“Another long day done!!! Lots of practice lots of dance + w +)b I got to sleep in today though!!!! It was very nice….” she later wrote. “Gotta keep my motivation train going until the 19th!!!!! O m O)9 les gooooo.”

Another long day done!!! Lots of practice lots of dance + w +)b I got to sleep in today though!!!! It was very nice…. — Ninomae Ina’nis🐙holoEN (@ninomaeinanis) February 16, 2023

During the group’s most recent offline collaboration on Wednesday, Takanashi Kiara asked Ina whether she was nervous about her upcoming 3D debut, to which she responded “I’m tired.” There is no doubt that she has been working hard.

During her current trip to Japan, Ina has been meeting and hugging many of Hololive’s Japanese members. It may not be out of the question for some of them to appear as a guest at her 3D debut, alongside her fellow Hololive English talents.

When is Ninomae Ina’nis 3D model showcase?

Ina is streaming her 3D debut on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9pm CT. She is the first Hololive English member to participate in the Myth 3D showcase relay.

She will return for the full Hololive Myth 3D collab on March 4 at 9pm CT.

Screengrab via hololive English on YouTube

How to watch Ninomae Ina’nis 3D model showcase

Ina will be streaming her 3D debut on her YouTube channel. Fans can choose to tune in live or watch the VOD at any time after the event has concluded.