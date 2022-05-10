How to watch Ludwig’s final Mogul Money event

After a four-month hiatus, YouTube star and host Ludwig Ahgren has revealed plans for a Mogul Money Live comeback. The show will feature returning guests Jschlatt, ConnorEatsPants, and xQc as well as three new contestants that have not been announced, as of yet. With the announcement, Ludwig also stated this upcoming event will be the “end” of Mogul Money.

You may be wondering how you can catch this final act of Mogul Money yourself, so here’s everything you need to know about the YouTube star’s impending live event.

The show is set to premiere in front of a live audience at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and will take place on July 2. Tickets for the in-person event are already on sale at Ludwig.gg, with the cheapest available costing $54.50. Ludwig himself has warned against scalpers and assures fans if seats sell out he’ll make more available.

If you’re unable to make it to the live event or would prefer to watch from home, unfortunately, no details about how to watch the event online have been revealed. But the show will more than likely be streamed to Ludwig’s YouTube channel, where his latest Mogul Money episode premiered.

For those unfamiliar with Mogul Money, it’s a game show created by YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig that features three contestants who compete to answer trivia questions similar to the popular TV show Jeopardy.

Once both sets of trivia questions have been completed, the two guests with the highest points move on to the final part of the show. Here the contestants will individually provide answers to five rapid-fire questions in hopes of picking the most common answers, similar to Family Feud. Then, the players receive points based on their answers, and the contestant with the most points wins.

Ludwig has confirmed Mogul Money will feature six contestants, as opposed to the usual three, so the rules for the live event may be a bit different than usual.