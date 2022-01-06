How to watch AGDQ 2022

The Awesome Games Done Quick charity drive is known for bringing together the greatest speedrunning gamers in the world for a week every January—and this year is no different.

While COVID-19 concerns have forced the event to be completely virtual, with no in-person demonstrations, that’s not slowing down the festivities that are regularly some of the most-watched on Twitch each year.

As has been the case since the second year of the event, Awesome Games Done Quick will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. AGDQ has consistently raised more than $2 million over the past six years, with a record of $3.1 million in 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year was the first time in four years that the event didn’t break its previous record for the amount of money raised, due in part to the pandemic.

This year’s event begins at 10:30am CT on Sunday, Jan. 9 with a pre-show hosted by PurpleGhostKasper. It will then run until Jan. 15 with the finale happening at 11:13pm CT.

Fans can watch all the action from this year’s event on Games Done Quick’s official Twitch channel.

The event schedule is on the organization’s official website. There, you’ll be able to search for all of your favorite speedrunners, hosts, and games to figure out when they’ll be live.