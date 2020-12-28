How to unlock Allied Races in WoW Shadowlands

World of Warcraft features 10 Allied Races with Void Elf, Lightforged Draenei, Dark Iron Dwarf, Kul Tiran Human, and Mechangnome for the Alliance and Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Zandalari Troll, Mag’har Orc, and Vulpera for the Horde.

Each Allied Race has its own emote, mount, heritage armor set, and racial ability, along with a unique look.

Unlocking Allied Races requires completing a questline that can be unlocked through obtaining various achievements.

The achievements involve traveling back to the Battle for Azeroth expansion for the Mag’Har Orc, Kul Tiran Human, Zandalari Troll, Mechagnome, and Vulpera, and the Legion expansion for the Nightborne, Void Elf, Lightforged Draenei, Highmountain Tauren, and Dark Iron Dwarf.

The questlines are specific to the journey of each race and how they came to join the Alliance or Horde.

Allied Race requirements

More Allied Races will likely be added to World of Warcraft in the future.