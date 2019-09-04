How to install the Questie addon in WoW Classic

Questie is one of the most crucial addons in World of Warcraft Classic, especially for new players.

Classic is missing multiple quality of life features, including quest aids and trackers. In 2004, quests markers didn’t appear on the map—and the same goes for Classic. If you don’t know your way around, you’re forced to navigate through your quest log. This is fine for some players, but for those who are accustomed to retail, it’s a different story.

Questie is a quest helper for WoW Classic that adds icons to the map and shows what quests you can pick up. It’s not a guide, but it’s incredibly useful for leveling.

There are several ways to download Questie, but the easiest is through the Twitch.tv desktop app.

All you need to do is download the app here, log in with your Twitch username, and navigate to Mods. Once you’ve chosen Mods, select World of Warcraft, choose Get More Addons, and search Questie. Click Install and you should be ready to go. Make sure to reset your game and you’re done.

Alternatively, if you don’t have the Twitch app or you want to stick with the old-fashioned method, you can download Questie from a third party website.

You can use the Curseforge.com link and download Questie manually. After you’ve downloaded it, extract the files onto your desktop, open up your World of Warcraft folder, choose _classic_, Interface, AddOns, and finally move your files.