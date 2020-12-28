How to get Renown in WoW Shadowlands

Introduced in WoW: Shadowlands, Renown is a Covenant-based progression system connected to Soulbinds and Sanctum upgrades.

It unlocks chapters of your Covenant campaign, new rows for your Soulbind, and increases the item level of world quest rewards, along with the maximum level of your Sanctum. It also offers Memories of the Runecrafter for your Legendaries and Covenant-themed cosmetic items, from cool mounts and pets to unique titles and transmogs.

Unlike Artifact Power and Azeroth Power from Battle for Azeroth, the game’s previous expansion, Renown is a metered system that gradually progresses as you play World of Warcraft.

Once you hit level 60 and choose a Covenant (Kyrian, Venthyr, Necrolords, or Night Fae), you’ll begin the process of earning Renown.

You gain Renown from completing chapters of your Covenant campaign, which will come naturally as you progress through the story, and from ticking off weekly Renown quests. One quest, Replenish the Reservoir, will instruct you to gather an Anima deposit for your Sanctum, while the other, Return Lost Souls, will see you enter The Maw and rescue Tormented Souls.

If you lag behind, miss a few weeks, or decide to level an ult, the game’s catch-up system will help you earn additional Renown through end-content like dungeons, raids, PvP, and Callings.

Each week is capped to a specific amount of Renown, from three on week one to 40 on week 16, meaning you’ll always be on a level playing field.