How to fix “disconnected from the server” error in Among Us

Before you unplug your router in frustration, there’s an easy way to fix the “disconnected from the server” error that you might have ran into while playing Among Us.

Try changing your server region by clicking the globe button in the bottom right corner of the game. Switching to a less-populated server like Europe might fix the problem instantly, allowing you to find a public game.

Generally, the error message pops up when the servers are being overloaded. Among Us has dramatically increased in popularity recently since its resurgence in streaming circles and tons of people are trying to get into a game.

If you still can’t get into a game afterward, troubleshooting your connection might be required. If this fixes the error, enjoy playing Among Us.