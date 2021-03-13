How to do an en passant in chess

Although it's simple, not many players may know about it.

Chess has a number of advanced plays contestants can perform that a vast majority of players don’t know about.

One of these is en passant, a special rule that allows a pawn to capture an adjacent pawn in both a weird and interesting way to turn the tide of battle.

For those unfamiliar with the en passant move, its a rule in chess which allows a pawn to take adjacent pawn that have advanced two squares in one move from the original square it might have been captured in.

In the example, a white pawn in e5 is currently placed by two Black Pawns d7 and f7. Which have currently can advance two places.

As the black pawn on f7 has advanced two spaces to f5, the player now has the chance to capture the pawn through en passant. The white player can move their White Pawn from e5 to f6 like we were taking it normally.

But if the player does not do this the turn immediately after the black pawn advanced two spaces, they cannot conduct an en passant capture at all. The moment has been lost.