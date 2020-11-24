How to complete the “Forging a Champion” quest in WoW Shadowlands

Now that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has finally been launched, many players are encountering issues with campaign or side quests. One of the most confusing quests right now is from the Maldraxxus storyline: Forging a Champion.

The quest tells you to speak with Bonesmith Heirmir about your runeblade. And if he refuses, you need to convince him to speak to you. This is the sixth quest in the Maldraxxus storyline and being stuck on it is something you want to avoid if you want to reach level 60.

Here’s what you need to do to complete this quest.

How to complete the “Forging a Champion” quest

First, find Bonesmith Heirmir at the 36.21, 71.05 coordinates (MapCoords is a great addon for this and other quests as well).

Talk to him once. He’ll tell you that he’s busy and has no time for you.

An extra action bar button called “Listen Up!” will appear after he refuses to talk you. Press the button and the Bonesmith will listen to you.

After you coerce him into talking, he’ll explain the meaning behind your potent blade and ask you to fetch some components to empower it and make it a great addition to your weapon arsenal.

Maldraxxus is one of the four realms of the Shadowlands, ruled by the Necrolord Covenant. It represents the heart of the Shadowlands’ military might. It’s home to wicked beings like necromancers and abominations, but not everyone there is evil. The storyline has 12 quests, which will give you around three levels by the time you finish it.