How old is Valkyrae?

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is a 29-year-old YouTube streamer. She was born on Jan. 8, 1992.

Valkyrae began her YouTube channel in 2014 but didn’t begin uploading videos until years later. Valkyrae worked several jobs prior to her explosion in popularity on YouTube, including at GameStop.

After launching a successful gaming Instagram page, Valkyrae was encouraged by countless streamers to begin broadcasting on Twitch. Valkyrae began as a Twitch streamer in 2015 and started posting videos on her YouTube in 2018. Later in 2018, Valkyrae became the first woman content creator for 100 Thieves.

In January 2020, Valkyrae left Twitch and signed an exclusive streaming contract with YouTube, becoming one of the first streamers to willingly make the platform switch. Though she initially struggled to maintain the massive viewership she gained on Twitch, Valkyrae’s YouTube stream exploded in popularity during the rise of Among Us. Playing alongside some of the largest names in streaming, including Pokimane, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and more, Valkyrae quickly became one of the most viewed streamers on the platform.

Valkyrae has also been in countless other projects outside of her own streams. In 2021, Valkyrae became a co-owner of 100 Thieves alongside CouRage. In the same year, Valkyrae also spearheaded the RFLCT skincare line. This line was meant to specifically protect users against alleged blue light damage, but conflicting scientific findings and public backlash quickly caused this product to be pulled off the shelves.

As a Game Award recipient, 100 Thieves co-owner, and one of the premier YouTube streamers, Valkyrae is one of the most decorated streamers on the internet.