MontanaBlack88 is the most successful German streamer on Twitch. He was the 18th most-watched content creator on the platform in the past 90 days, according to SullyGnome, even beating a heavy hitter like Tyler1.

When MontanaBlack88 is gaming, he mostly broadcasts GTA V RP, FIFA, and Call of Duty Warzone or Black Ops 4, but he also does a ton of Just Chatting streams. His audience grew over the last year, too. He surpassed four million followers in August and has streamed for an average of 54,222 concurrent viewers in the last 30 days, according to SullyGnome.

A data breach earlier this month revealed purported gross earnings for channels on Twitch over the past 26 months—and MontanaBlack88 was one of the few non-English speakers to appear in the top 20. The German streamer earned $2,391,391 from August 2019 to October 2021, according to the leak.

This payout includes money from Twitch subscriptions, advertisements, and bits. It doesn’t include donations, merchandising deals, and sponsorships since those go directly into the streamer’s pocket. Unlike others, MontanaBlack888 didn’t comment on social media about whether the figures are accurate.

Twitch issued a statement on Oct. 15, reaffirming that payment information and passwords weren’t leaked. The Amazon-owned platform has made a thorough review of the information included in the leaked files and concluded that only a “small fraction” of users had been affected. We’re yet to see what consequences this historic data breach will have on the streaming scene.