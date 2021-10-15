Twitch confirms passwords, payment information are safe in latest update on security breach

In an update regarding the extensive Twitch data breach that occurred on Oct. 6, the platform officially reaffirmed users that their payment information and passwords are safe. Passwords and bank information were never accessed or at risk during the breach, according to Twitch.

“Twitch passwords have not been exposed,” Twitch said. “We are also confident that systems that store Twitch login credentials, which are hashed with bcrypt, were not accessed.”

Still, an unprecedented amount of information was leaked off of the streaming platform during the historic breach. Twitch seems confident that the only data made public included the website’s source code and the payout information of countless streamers.

Twitch also said the platfrom has undergone “a thorough review of the information included in the files exposed” and concluded that only a “small fraction” had been affected.

Since the data breach, Twitch has been vigilant in its efforts to protect users. Shortly after the leak, the website immediately took action by resetting the stream keys of all users. But there have been some suspected lingering aftereffects.

Mere days ago, Twitch saw banners for multiple games and categories replaced with Jeff Bezo’s “poggers face.” It’s unclear whether this attack was perpetuated using information from the breach, though the fast action of the hackers may suggest so.

Twitch has given several updates on the situation as the extent of the breach becomes clear. We’ll likely see more updates before the situation is fully resolved, but users can rest easy knowing that their payment details and passwords are safe.