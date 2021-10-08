Twitch hackers plaster platform with images of Jeff Bezos’ face

Hackers have struck Twitch again.

Just a couple of days after the massive data leak that included Twitch’s source code and information on streamer earnings, hackers plastered the platform with pictures of Jeff Bezos’ face today. The image of the Amazon founder in the form of the classic PogChamp emote was found across the Dota 2, GTA V, and League of Legends sections on Twitch.

The hackers managed to keep their alterations to the website up for over two hours before Twitch restored its platform to normalcy. Though many of the clips and images of the hacker attack have been taken down since, streamers such as Pokelawls were able to document and archive the event.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet if this attack was related to the Oct. 6 data breach. The immense amount of data released during the leak was undoubtedly the website’s worst security compromise. It seems likely that the hackers could have used this now public information to their advantage in carrying out their attack.

Though the extent of this attack was minima since only a few game categories were targeted and the situation was handled relatively quickly, it may be a sign of things to come. Twitch has already taken measures to ensure the safety of its users, such as resetting stream keys for all users, though its front-facing website is seemingly still susceptible to hackers. As Twitch recovers and takes the next steps following the data breach, we may see more hackers attempt to target the website over the next few days.