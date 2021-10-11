Asmongold has been the top MMO content creator on Twitch for the past several years.

Whether he’s hosting a mount competition and judging transmogs in WoW or trying out Final Fantasy XIV for the first time, Asmongold is the embodiment of every MMO player stereotype—and he knows how to play it up.

Despite being a creator who’s openly less focused on maximizing his potential earnings, Asmongold is among the top 15 streamers in terms of total payout in the past 26 months, according to leaked information from Twitch last week.

Screengrab via KnowSomething

From August 2019 to October 2021, Asmongold purportedly received $2,551,618 from Twitch for channel subscriptions, bit donations, and advertisement revenue. That figure does not include direct donations, sponsorship deals, or other forms of revenue.

This comes despite Asmongold taking a couple of breaks from streaming at the beginning of both last year and this year. Asmongold also said the leak “was wrong for my number, though.”

A large reason for Asmongold’s success stems from the release of World of Warcraft Classic in August 2019. That time period was responsible for his highest subscriber count (24,060) until this July when he tested out Final Fantasy XIV for the first time. His current all-time high active subscriber count is 38,429, according to Twitch Tracker.

Despite taking a short break from streaming at the beginning of the year, Asmongold is also among the top 15 most-watched content creators on the platform in the past 365 days, according to SullyGnome. His nearly 68 million hours watched across 1,214 hours of airtime is good for an impressive average of 52,570 viewers.