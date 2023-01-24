QTCinderella is hosting the Streamer Awards for a second time, and this time around, fans can come to the event to support their favorite creators.

Taking place in the evening on March 11, the black tie event will allow fans an opportunity to attend. Tickets, which can be purchased on Live Nation, show that the event will take place at The Wiltern in L.A. The show will start at 7pm CT.

Initially tickets to get inside the event were only available to Twitch Partners during a limited-time presale, but the became available to the public today. All tickets are in the Mezzanine and Loge, which are a balcony above the floor of the venue were presumably invited streamers will be sitting. The price of tickets range from $150-250.

How to buy Streamer Awards tickets

Tickets to the event can be purchased through the official Stream Awards website. Upon opening up the site, the second selectable banner at the top of the website says “Get Tickets.” That will direct fans to the URL where tickets can be purchased. Just click the “Buy Tickets” button in the center of the page and follow the instructions on the following pages.

While the broadcast of the event is set to begin at 7pm CT, the ticket purchasing page indicates that the event itself will begin roughly two hours prior around 5pm CT. So it stands to reason that in-person festivities will take place a little bit before the show for those that buy tickets.

The purchase of tickets does not mean you’ll necessarily be able to hang out with some of the top streamers attending the event. The page says buying tickets “will not” grant people access to “invited guests” (i.e. streamers receiving awards).