Hololive streamer Laplus Darkness details what’s been preventing her from streaming

Hololive’s virtual streamer Laplus Darkness has shared information on why she has been streaming less often over the past few weeks, revealing she has been suffering from sickness.

In a recent stream, she explained she has developed several health problems, including one that has prevented her from speaking in a normal tone. “I got a stomach flu, a bladder infection, and on top of that, I caught a cold. I have cold sores plus my throat is badly swollen,” she said whispering in the microphone.

“My body is in pretty bad shape, but I wanted to stream. The thing is, if I don’t speak loud enough the computer microphone won’t pick up my voice. But on a phone, I don’t need to raise my voice that much,” she said.

Laplus Darkness said she was forced to rest, slowing down her streaming schedule, which was encouraged by the Hololive staff.

Since Laplus Darkness started streaming last September, she has reached almost one million YouTube subscribers. Right now, her channel counts over 840,000 followers, and the number is still growing.

She’ll be likely returning to a regular streaming schedule when her health improves and her voice returns.