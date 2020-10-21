Hikaru Nakamura challenges President Barack Obama to a game of chess

Proceeds from the match would be for the Joe Biden victory fund and Act Blue.

Popular chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura has challenged President Barack Obama to a game of chess.

In a tweet, Hikaru said any money made from the chess match between himself and President Obama would be to raise funds for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s victory fund and Act Blue, a Democratic nonprofit organization.

Hey @BarackObama – I see @aoc on twitch tonight doing a promotion for voting and playing Among Us with some huge streamers. Any chance you'd be interested in a chess match to raise funds for the @joebiden Victory Fund and @actblue? Let me know, my dms are open! — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) October 21, 2020

The offer comes after U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez started her own Twitch stream by playing games of Among Us with some of the larger streamers on the platform. The stream was a part of a campaign to get people out to vote in the upcoming United States presidential election on Nov. 3. AOC’s stream pulled in more than 400,000 viewers, making it one of the most-watched streams in Twitch history.

Hikaru, a Grandmaster recognized as one of the best chess players in the world, rose to fame on Twitch after collaborating with xQc, one of the platform’s biggest names.

Since then, chess has become a popular title to stream on Twitch, even sparking tournaments between streamers of all backgrounds. Hikaru has also since signed to TSM.