Here are the scores and standings for the Minecraft MC Championship 9

The ninth iteration of the MC Championship ran by Noxcrew is upon us and things are about to be shaken up quite a bit.
As always, the Minecraft players have shuffled between teams to keep the MC Championship fresh and it looks like MC9 isn’t planning to be an exception to this. The winning squad of MC 8, Pink Parrots, was broken up into four pieces and now the competition is anyone’s game.
To help you keep track of the chaos, here are the current scores and standings for MC Championship 9.
Overall rankings
Here are the overall standings which will be updated as each match comes to a close.
MC Championship 8 Champions: Blue Bats
- Blue Bats
- Green Guardians
- Cyan Creepers
- Aqua Axolotls
- Red Rabbits
- Lime Llamas
- Orange Ocelots
- Pink Parrots
- Yellow Yaks
- Purple Pandas
Game 1: Sky Battle
Winners: Blue Bats (738)
Runner-up: Green Guardians (596)
Game 2: TGTTOSAWAF
Winners: Red Rabbits (2,121)
Runner-Up: Lime Llamas (1,833)
Game 3: Parkour Warrior
Winners: Orange Ocelots (2,385)
Runner-Up: Lime Llamas (2,333)
Game 4: Hole in the Wall
Winner: Lime Llamas (2,496)
Runner-Up: Blue Bats (2,472)
Game 5: Battle Box
Winners: Lime Llamas (3,580)
Runner-Up: Green Guardians (3,520)
Game 6: Ace Race
Winners: Red Rabbits and Blue Bats (Tied at 3,095)
Runner-Up: Green Guardians and Cyan Creepers (Tied at 2,970)
Game 7: Survival Games
Winners: Blue Bats (7,200)
Runner-Up: Cyan Creepers (3,550)
Game 8: Sands of Time
Winners: Cyan Creepers (4,929)
Runner-Up: Pink Parrots (4,194)
Final Game: Dodgebolt
Winners: Blue Bats
Runner-Up: Green Guardians
As for who is apart of said teams, you can find a list of all those taking part below:
Team Purple Pandas
- Gizzy Gazza
- Jeromeasf
- RguyRocky
- SB737
Team Aqua Axolotls
- Techno
- Cxlvxn
- Finnster
- Spifey
Team Red Rabbits
- Ph1lza
- Wilbursoot
- DangThatsALongName
- TommyInnit
Team Green Guardians
- Sapnap
- GeorgeNotFound
- Krtzyy
- The_Eret
Team Cyan Creepers
- PetezAhhutt
- KaraCorvus
- CaptainSparklez
- CptPuffy
Team Blue Bats
- Hbomb94
- FruitBerries
- FalseSymmetry
- Rendog
Team Orange Ocelots
- SeaPeekay
- Tapl
- Shubble
- PearlesCentMoon
Team Lime Llamas
- Fundy
- Tubbo
- Dream
- Sylvee
Team Yellow Yaks
- Fwhip
- Ripmika
- StrawBurry17
- Quig