MC Championship 8 scores and standings

The eighth iteration of the MC Championship ran by Noxcrew is upon us and things are about to be shaken up quite a bit.
With popular Minecraft competitors Dream and Technoblade being put on the same team, they are the obvious favorites to win going into the event—but how are things actually coming along?
To help you keep track of the chaos, here are the current scores and standings for MC Championship 8.
Overall rankings
Here are the overall standings which will be updatewd as each match comes to a close.
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
As for who is apart of said teams, you can find a list of all those taking part below:
Red Rabbits
- Ph1LzA
- WilburSoot
- DangThatsaLongName
- TommyInnit
Orange Ocelots
- Shubble
- Strawburry17
- RIPmika
- Joey Graceffa
Yellow Yaks
- PearlescentMoon
- cubfan135
- ReNDoG
- falsesymmetry
Lime Llamas
- PeteZahHutt
- Katherine Elizabeth
- InTheLittleWood
- Solidarity
Green Guardians
- Sapnap
- GeorgeNotFound
- Krtzyy
- The Eret
Cyan Creepers
- Mefs
- TapLHarV
- CaptainSparklez
- captainpuffy
Aqua Axolotls
- Quig
- fWhip
- Smallishbeans
- HBomb94
Blue Bats
- rodtricked
- seapeekay
- MiniMukaYT
- SB737
Purple Pandas
- Fundy
- Krinios
- Kara Corvus
- sylvee
Pink Parrots
- Dream
- Technoblade
- King_Burren
- Michaelmcchill