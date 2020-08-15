MC Championship 8 scores and standings

Good luck!

Image via Noxcrew

The eighth iteration of the MC Championship ran by Noxcrew is upon us and things are about to be shaken up quite a bit.

With popular Minecraft competitors Dream and Technoblade being put on the same team, they are the obvious favorites to win going into the event—but how are things actually coming along?

To help you keep track of the chaos, here are the current scores and standings for MC Championship 8.

Overall rankings

Here are the overall standings which will be updatewd as each match comes to a close.

  1. TBA
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA
  5. TBA
  6. TBA
  7. TBA
  8. TBA

As for who is apart of said teams, you can find a list of all those taking part below:

Red Rabbits

  • Ph1LzA
  • WilburSoot
  • DangThatsaLongName
  • TommyInnit

Orange Ocelots

  • Shubble
  • Strawburry17
  • RIPmika
  • Joey Graceffa

Yellow Yaks

  • PearlescentMoon
  • cubfan135
  • ReNDoG
  • falsesymmetry 

Lime Llamas

  • PeteZahHutt
  • Katherine Elizabeth
  • InTheLittleWood
  •  Solidarity

Green Guardians

  • Sapnap
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Krtzyy
  • The Eret

Cyan Creepers

  • Mefs
  • TapLHarV
  • CaptainSparklez
  • captainpuffy

Aqua Axolotls

  • Quig
  • fWhip
  • Smallishbeans
  • HBomb94

Blue Bats

  • rodtricked
  • seapeekay
  • MiniMukaYT
  • SB737

Purple Pandas

  • Fundy
  • Krinios
  • Kara Corvus
  • sylvee

Pink Parrots

  • Dream
  • Technoblade
  • King_Burren
  • Michaelmcchill