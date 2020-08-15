MC Championship 8 scores and standings

The eighth iteration of the MC Championship ran by Noxcrew is upon us and things are about to be shaken up quite a bit.

With popular Minecraft competitors Dream and Technoblade being put on the same team, they are the obvious favorites to win going into the event—but how are things actually coming along?

To help you keep track of the chaos, here are the current scores and standings for MC Championship 8.

Overall rankings

Here are the overall standings which will be updatewd as each match comes to a close.

TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

As for who is apart of said teams, you can find a list of all those taking part below:

Red Rabbits

Ph1LzA

WilburSoot

DangThatsaLongName

TommyInnit

Orange Ocelots

Shubble

Strawburry17

RIPmika

Joey Graceffa

Yellow Yaks

PearlescentMoon

cubfan135

ReNDoG

falsesymmetry

Lime Llamas

PeteZahHutt

Katherine Elizabeth

InTheLittleWood

Solidarity

Green Guardians

Sapnap

GeorgeNotFound

Krtzyy

The Eret

Cyan Creepers

Mefs

TapLHarV

CaptainSparklez

captainpuffy

Aqua Axolotls

Quig

fWhip

Smallishbeans

HBomb94

Blue Bats

rodtricked

seapeekay

MiniMukaYT

SB737

Purple Pandas

Fundy

Krinios

Kara Corvus

sylvee

Pink Parrots