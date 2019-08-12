Here are all of the Minecraft Monday weekly winners

Minecraft Monday is a popular tournament series where teams of two face off against each other, similar to Friday Fortnite.

Players battle it out in a multitude of Minecraft modes, including the popular battle royale Hunger Games game mode, TnT Run, and Bingo. The mini-games and matches change every week to shake things up.

Each week, more new faces appear to try to get into the hall of fame and end up on top. Since the tournament series has been going on for a few months now, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone who’s won.

Technothepig, ShotGunRaids, BadBoyHalo, and Skeppy are some of the usual weekly winners, but a few other competitors have shown up at times to stop their streaks. Here are all of the Minecraft Monday champions in order of when they won.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Week one: Technothepig and ShotGunRaids

Technothepig and ShotGunRaids Week two: Technothepig and iBallisticSquid

Technothepig and iBallisticSquid Week three: trahvs and cscoops

trahvs and cscoops Week four: Vikkstar123 and Preston

Vikkstar123 and Preston Week five: BadBoyHalo and Skeppy

BadBoyHalo and Skeppy Week six: Technothepig and Schlatt

Technothepig and Schlatt Week seven: Badboyhalo and Skeppy

This article will be updated as more weekly winners are determined.