Hasan says he’d never go to Kick, but leaves the door open for other platforms

XQc’s recent move from Twitch to Kick has sparked up discussions about other major streamers potentially following suit and jumping from one platform to another. Yesterday, HasanAbi made it clear in response to a fan that his likelihood of going to Kick is near zero, even though he soon afterward realized that being so open might be a problem for future deals.

“It’s very stupid for me to consistently say what I’m actually going to do and what I would not do,” HasanAbi said on stream. “It literally hurts my opportunity to get a favorable contract that I could use as leverage. There are platforms I would go to, I’ll just leave you at that.”

HasanAbi has been very vocal about Kick ever since its creation, mentioning how its success would be good competition for the streaming ecosystem but also how it still has a long way to go with aspects like content moderation. When xQc moved to Kick, the service went down due to the overwhelming amount of viewers, needing to integrate improvements in an update. Even xQc himself recognized that Kick had a “tarnished” brand and that he wanted to help fix it.

With Twitch’s recent controversial attempt at changing the rules of sponsored streams, many content creators have been looking for alternative options. That may explain HasanAbi’s clarification, but whether it hints at a future move remains to be seen.

