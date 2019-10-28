Hasan rages at chat’s backseat gaming

Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker is known for his love of gaming and politics. But his latest broadcast caught the attention of the public for an entirely different reason.

The streamer went on a rage-filled rant directed toward his viewers yesterday during a session of Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds.

Hasan chose not to start the game from scratch, opting instead to pick up from a save from the previous night. That prompted a series of comments by spoiler-weary viewers. While he was adjusting the graphics settings for a better streaming experience, viewers bombarded his chat again, telling Hasan to change elements like Field of View (FOV) and V-Sync. That was enough to send him over the edge.

🙂 Clip of HasanAbi Playing The Outer Worlds – Clipped by baldingandy

“This is why I don’t wanna fucking play video games on stream,” Hasan said. “This is why I can’t enjoy nice things with the fucking community that I’ve cultivated.” He ended the outburst by spewing a barrage of “fuck yous” and telling viewers to “take a fucking chill pill” and to “shut the fuck up.”

After his profanity-laden tirade, Hasan turned off his chat and resumed the stream, praising The Outer Worlds—but not without taking a few jabs at his fan base.

“It’s a really good anticapitalist game, which is why last night when I was playing this, I was like, ‘man, I really should play this game with my stream because I think they would really enjoy it,’” Hasan said. “Boy, was that a mistake.”