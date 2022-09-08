Hasan Piker takes a victory lap on stream following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Many people across the world are mourning today after the death of Queen Elizabeth II—but not Hasan Piker.

The political commentating streamer has a well-documented disdain for the British monarchy, and following the news of the queen’s passing, Hasan wasn’t shy about continuing to express how negatively he felt about her.

With news of her failing health littering social media this morning, Hasan was quick to make light of the situation with jokes on Twitter. Once her death was confirmed, he doubled down and didn’t hold back.

Hasan and a group of other streamers attending Shit Camp learned about the queen’s death during a paintball session. Reading the news on his phone, Hasan’s excitement for her death was juxtaposed by a distressed look on the face of Zoil, who is British.

“Let’s go,” Hasan said. “Get fucked queen.”

While Zoil maintained a shocked and saddened look on his face, Hasan expressed excitement at Queen Elizabeth’s death, even putting up a middle finger while referencing her.

The victory lap against the monarchy continued as Hasan snuck away from Shit Camp to stream commentary and reactions following the queen’s death. As anyone who watches Hasan regularly would expect, he kicked off the stream by doing a dance to the song “Crab Rave.”

Among many other negative comments about the queen and the royal family, Hasan reiterated “the witch is dead” and “the bitch is dead,” a reference to a joyful song in The Wizard of Oz.

Admitting to being “disrespectful,” Hasan expressed that he has a difficult time sympathizing with individuals who are treating the queen’s passing with reverence.

“It’s so strange to me especially when you’re not from the U.K.,” he said. “If you’re permanently cucked because you’re from the U.K. and you kind of grew in this and… everyone’s telling you, you have to be sad, I kind of understand. … But if you’re not from the U.K., what’s it to you? You’re such a bitch. You’re simping. She don’t know you little bro.”

Hasan’s stream has flourished today with the news, quickly ramping up to more than 40,000 viewers. At time of writing, his continued commentary has more than 47,000 viewers.