Hasan Piker pranked into thinking his house is haunted with a fake clip

Twitch streamer and TYT Network host Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker nearly evacuated his house after watching an edited clip showing paranormal activity going on right behind him yesterday.

Hasan was doing a playthrough of the popular horror game Until Dawn. As most streamers do while playing a scary game, he turned the lights off so that the glow of the screen was the only thing illuminating his face, making anything behind him difficult to see.

While chilling after a session of the game, Hasan’s chatroom was blowing up with people insisting that he watch a recent clip from his stream. After seeing the demand, he pulled it up to review.

At first, Hasan didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. It was just him and his dog, Fish, cuddling in his chair. But as his past self leaned forward in the clip, Hasan noticed what looked like a disembodied baggy shirt sleeve in the doorway behind him.

An even closer inspection shows the doorknob jiggling as if it was being turned.

Hasan Loses it Clip of HasanAbi Playing Until Dawn – Clipped by Suncracker0

Hasan paused the clip and stared at his computer scream in disbelief. He hesitantly turned around to check the door to see if the unexplained figure was still there.

“Is that a fake clip?” Hasan said in a concerned tone. “That’s a fake clip, right?”

He clicked off the clip to see that it wasn’t taken from HasanAbi, but Hasaradi, confirming that the footage wasn’t real.

“Oh my god,” Hasan yelled. “You fuckers.”

The dedication it took to pull off this prank shouldn’t go unnoticed. Hasaradi had to get footage from Hasan’s stream that day so it’d be timely, edit it, broadcast or upload it to his own channel, clip it from a different account, and then convince the chat that it was authentic and needed to be sent to Hasan.

Well played, Hasaradi. Well played.