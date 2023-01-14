Hasan explains how streamers become popular: ‘You got to dumb it up’

You don’t have to be smart to know how to use the internet, with more accessible tools making the ability to stream and put out content easier than ever. While some of these content creators aren’t merit scholars, they are also clearly hamming up their reactions and statements to gain interaction.

Hasan recently commented on this trend when someone brought up Andrew Tate in his chat. In the clip, Hasan gives people a little insight into why some of these dumb creators gain so much attention.

“For those who say Tate’s the loudest person in the room and not the smartest, yeah, no shit,” Hasan said. “But never forget: most people are incredibly dumb, myself included.”

Hasan also said most people are generally dumb and they can relate to someone who also seems to be on their level.

“If you want to hit the majority, the largest, broadest fucking possible audience, you got to dumb it up. You got to be dumb,” Hasan said. “Dumb people like loud motherfuckers who are like ‘I’m dumb, but I’m confident.'”

They say that confidence can get you far, and that appears to be the case for people like Andrew Tate, who have managed to earn an audience thanks to his perceived wealth and confidence. While many bought into the alleged sex trafficker’s rhetoric, he came under fire from many streamers due to his misogynistic and violent comments.

This is a tale as old as the internet, with hundreds of videos on YouTube documenting the rise and fall of personalities that just managed to be the loudest in the room. When the current generation of stars sunsets, we’ll likely see more ignorant people rise up to take their place.