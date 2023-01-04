Hasan compares Adin Ross’ intelligence to US congresspeople: Compliment or insult?

The U.S. House of Representatives was in a bit of an awkward position yesterday while attempting to vote for a new Speaker of the House. While the Republican party has a majority of the House’s members, it couldn’t seem to agree to vote for the same person, leading to multiple revotes.

The fiasco naturally led to extensive commentary from various political news networks. And, of course, HasanAbi was on Twitch covering what appeared to be a rather silly occasion as numerous revotes were forced because dissenting Republicans refused to conform.

With many people questioning the strategies of the few Republican holdouts, Hasan took a moment to make a “controversial hot take that’s not so controversial” about how those politicians compare to the intellect of Adin Ross.

Perhaps the biggest issue that commentators opined about during the repeated voting sessions was that the lack of unity by the Republican side would likely come across poorly to the average American onlooker. Meanwhile, the dissenters in this situation didn’t realistically have all that much to gain.

Though the Republican party holds a majority in the House, they do not, however, have a majority in the Senate, and the Democrats also hold power in the executive branch. For many political analysts, this effectively means that the Republican tactics should be to stymie any attempted Democratic policies until the new general election.

By failing to fit in, these Republicans have been largely perceived as not understanding the larger picture by both left and right-leaning commentators alike. But Hasan was quick to note that politicians aren’t as smart as some people might make them out to be.

“I don’t think Adin Ross knows less about how American politics work than the average fucking congressperson,” he said. “Straight up. Those motherfuckers are dumb as shit, bro. It’s not like they’re smart. Their staffers do most of the work.”

The clear insult to congresspeople could be construed as a compliment to Ross, who has proven his lack of political intelligence in the past, but it is a backhanded one at best. But that makes it no less humorous to envision a chaotic version of America that is run by a few hundred Adin Rosses.