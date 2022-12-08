‘Litigious pieces of s**t’: Hasan claps back at group that got him banned in fiery Twitch return

It didn’t take long for streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker to get unbanned from Twitch, but it took even less time for him to clap back at the organization that issued the copyright claim that resulted in his suspension.

Speaking to his chat today following his ban being lifted after just a day away from Twitch, Hasan went after Censored.TV, the right-wing political streaming channel that issued the copyright notice. Hasan had played a clip from their service on his stream to react to it and criticize it with his chat, only for the people at Censored to hit him with a copyright claim soon after.

In his scathing review of the experience, Hasan noted the hypocrisy at play with Censored.TV and their views on free speech.

“I was straight-up talking about how little they care about free speech,” Hasan told his chat. The irony here is that Censored.TV’s original name literally was “FreeSpeech.TV” but was subsequently changed after dealing with its own issues. Hasan also said that many other popular streamers like Asmongold reacted to the same clip that he had from the platform, but his channel was the only one that received a copyright claim.

And why was that? That answer is simple, according to Hasan.

“They wanted to fuck with me. That’s why they did it,” Hasan said. Being a streamer with his stature and one who’s particularly outspoken in his own left-wing views, it makes sense that those on the opposite side of the political spectrum would like to make his life difficult. Hasan’s chat suggested that he should issue a counter-claim against the platform to retaliate, but the streamer quickly shot down the notion.

“Yeah right dude, and get into a legal battle with the most litigious, annoying pieces of shit on the fucking planet? I don’t want to do that,” Hasan scoffed.

It’s safe to say there’s no love lost between Hasan and the folks at Censored.TV. And it’s also safe to say that Hasan will continue to speak his mind freely and react to whatever he wants to on Twitch—his return stream after the day away is closing in on 50,000 concurrent viewers at time of writing.