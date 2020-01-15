GreekGodx shows off his incredible weight loss on stream

Twitch streamer and personality Dimitri “GreekGodx” Antonatos has been on a mental and physical tug-of-war in the last year, battling both mental health issues and weight loss. Last night, he revealed his progression.

In a stream with Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo, Greek bared all, lifting his t-shirt and exposing his slim body. He flexed his muscles, all while grinning from ear to ear. “Damn,” Mizkif said, “that’s insane to think what you were and look at you now.”

Greek has made monumental changes to his lifestyle, putting streaming to the wayside, and tackling his weight. He was once comedy relief in the Twitch community, and his round and robust appearance was a byproduct of his persona.

Now, after taking care of his diet and starting a vigorous exercise regime, he’s found the perfect balance and has transformed his body.

“Everybody’s diets should be different,” Greek said in November. “Everybody’s method of losing weight should be different. You need to figure out yourself. There’s no advice I could possibly give you to help you lose weight. You need to figure that out yourself. That is the mental battle you need to go through with yourself, and it’s scary.”

Greek’s not done yet. He’s determined to strengthen his body and develop his muscles. Soon, if it keeps up the hard work, he might even look like an actual Greek god.