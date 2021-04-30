Games Done Quick bring back all-women speedrunning event Flame Fatales for Summer edition

Games Done Quick is bringing back its all-women summer speedrunning events organized by its Frame Fatales community for a Summer rendition.

The Summer-themed Flame Fatales will run from Aug. 15 to 21 and aims to showcase some the skills of the women-in-speedrunning community.

The weeklong event is a direct follow-up to last fall’s Fleet Fatales event, which raised more than $80,000 for the non-profit Malala Fund. As a whole, GDQ has raised more than $31 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, and more since 2010.

GDQ will open speedrunner submissions for Flame Fatales on May 18 and accept them until May 25. Once that period ends, the GDQ team will review and build out a schedule of games, runners, and hosts, which will be announced on July 15.

Applications for volunteer positions for the event will be accepted from July 15 to 24. The volunteer schedule will be shared on Aug. 1 ahead of the event. This means that Flame Fatales will run just over a month after Summer Games Done Quick 2021, which is set to run from July 4 to 11.

You can find more details about Frame Fatales and the upcoming Flame Fatales event on the official Games Done Quick website.