Fury Warrior, Assassination Rogue among the specs to receive buffs in WoW

Fury Warriors and Assassination Rogues were largely underrepresented during the Race to World First Castle Nathria last month, but they could become more viable in a raid setting starting next week.

Blizzard posted some tentative changes on its forums today that are coming to certain classes in World of Warcraft—and there could be a handful of classes that get more playing time in raids because of them.

The buffs, which haven’t been set in stone, affect Blood Death Knight, Frost Death Knight, Frost Mage, Windwalker Monk, Brewmaster Monk, Assassination Rogue, and Fury Warrior.

Though Windwalker was one of the premier melee DPS during the Race to World First, the use of two-handed weapons wasn’t commonplace. A buff to damage with two-handed weapons equipped looks to promote more flexibility for the spec.

Meanwhile, none of the other specs set to receive buffs were used in either of the first two kills of Sire Denathrius, the final boss in the Castle Nathria raid instance. Tuning to these classes appears to be an attempt at expanding the scope of classes that can be reasonably used in PvE.

