FPS pro DDevinity caught live with cheats in Call of Duty stream

While streaming himself playing Call of Duty: Warzone, FPS pro DDevinity was exposed live for using cheats in the game. In a clip shared by ModernWarzone on X (formerly Twitter), the player was out of his seat and spectating the match when a red box outlining one of the opponents became visible.

Initially incorrectly reported and later corrected by ModernWarzone as a Call of Duty pro, the player has actually found the majority of his success in Fortnite and allegedly has $70,000 in earnings across his career, according to his own Twitch page. Call of Duty is, however, one of his most streamed games on Twitch.

On Dec. 30, DDevinity was evidently distracted by their own twerking on their own stream, as the red boxes synonymous with cheating were exposed in a now-deleted broadcast.

According to the ModernWarzone account, he admitted to using cheats and claimed that he “only got them yesterday.” Footage of this admission was found and published by X user “astra” on Dec. 30.

Whether they were purchased and installed “yesterday” or not is unknown, but for most, it is not a relevant defense for using cheating software. One response to his admission clip called out DDevinity for “lying,” claiming, “you’ve always been cheating.” Another simply commented that his claims were “the worst excuse for cheating” they had ever heard. Even professional Apex Legends players weighed in on the issue, asking whether it would be possible for cheaters who win prize money to face legal repercussions.

The prolific use of cheats in Call of Duty has long been an issue, and this was not the first time a professional player was exposed live. In 2022, Collegiate Call of Duty player Kenji set up a monitor cam, which he streamed in an attempt to prove he was playing clean. In actual fact, he exposed himself as having cheating software active multiple times during the recording.